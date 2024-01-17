NECROPHOBIC Share Lyric Video For Melodic New Single "As Stars Collide"

Swedish blackened death metal masters, Necrophobic, have unveiled their melodic new single, "As Stars Collide". The track comes with with a cosmic lyric video, which was created by Brendan McGowan.

Lead guitarist Sebastian Ramstedt says that "As Stars Collide" is, “The most important song on the album for me personally. It starts off with the main melody, that was actually something my mother sang to me as a kid in the early 70’s. It is almost like a chant, or a dark lullaby. I wanted to honor her melody, but put it in my own context. I used one of the oldest stories ever told and drew inspiration from 'Innana’s Descent' - the tale where the morning and evening star meet in the underworld to decide whether good or evil should reign. I wanted to create something that stretched beyond the metal barriers.”

Necrophobic's 10th studio album, In The Twilight Grey, is scheduled for release on March 15 via Century Media Records.

With over thirty years of activity, nefarious service under their spikes and bulletbelts, Necrophobic are undisputed legends of the death and black metal scene. Formed in 1989 by drummer Joakim Sterner, the Stockholm blackhearts propagated a singular and fearless vision from the very start. Eschewing the self-conscious amateurism and primitive sonics that many of their peers held dear, Necrophobic established a bold and vivid identity of their own, conjuring a densely melodic, but endlessly wicked take on macabre extreme metal that countless lesser bands have since emulated.

Yet again, In The Twilight Grey was produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare (of death metal icons Unleashed) at Chrome Studios, Stockholm and engineered in close collaboration by Folkare and the band themselves. For the artwork they teamed up with Jens Rydén, another likeminded institution from the Swedish scene.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold combat green 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster incl. 2 bonus tracks (1.000x)

- Gatefold dark green LP (300x)

- Gatefold black LP

- Ltd. CD Mediabook (comes with a special, extended booklet and 2 bonus tracks)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Grace Of The Past"

"Clavis Inferni"

"As Stars Collide"

"Stormcrow"

"Shadows Of The Brightest Night"

"Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes"

"Cast In Stone"

"Nordanvind"

"In The Twilight Grey"

"Ascension (Episode Four)"

"Stormcrow" video:

Lineup:

Anders Strokirk - Vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - Lead & Rhythm guitar

Johan Bergebäck - Rhythm guitar

Tobias Cristiansson - Bass

Joakim Sterner - Drums

(Photo - Jens Rydén)