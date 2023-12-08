NECROPHOBIC To Release In The Twilight Grey Album In March; "Stormcrow" Music Video Streaming Now

With their 10th studio album, In The Twilight Grey, which is scheduled for release on March 15 via Century Media Records, Swedish blackened death metal masters, Necrophobic, are taking an even deeper plunge into pitch black shadows.

Today marks the release of the first song and video, "Stormcrow". The video, directed by Claudio Marino for Artax Film, can be viewed below.

The band comments: “’Stormcrow’ was one of the first songs written for the new album. The idea was to take the very classic Necrophobic elements and blend them with a slow paced bridge with a strong heavy metal feel. The lyrical theme is about a wounded beast rising from the depths who lays his trust in a winged so called ‘truth sayer’. Maybe we should be careful about letting the stormcrows carry our words to the world…”

With over thirty years of activity, nefarious service under their spikes and bulletbelts, Necrophobic are undisputed legends of the death and black metal scene. Formed in 1989 by drummer Joakim Sterner, the Stockholm blackhearts propagated a singular and fearless vision from the very start. Eschewing the self-conscious amateurism and primitive sonics that many of their peers held dear, Necrophobic established a bold and vivid identity of their own, conjuring a densely melodic, but endlessly wicked take on macabre extreme metal that countless lesser bands have since emulated.

Yet again, In The Twilight Grey was produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare (of death metal icons Unleashed) at Chrome Studios, Stockholm and engineered in close collaboration by Folkare and the band themselves. For the artwork they teamed up with Jens Rydén, another likeminded institution from the Swedish scene.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold combat green 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster incl. 2 bonus tracks (1.000x)

- Gatefold dark green LP (300x)

- Gatefold black LP

- Ltd. CD Mediabook (comes with a special, extended booklet and 2 bonus tracks)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Grace Of The Past"

"Clavis Inferni"

"As Stars Collide"

"Stormcrow"

"Shadows Of The Brightest Night"

"Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes"

"Cast In Stone"

"Nordanvind"

"In The Twilight Grey"

"Ascension (Episode Four)"

"Stormcrow" video:

Lineup:

Anders Strokirk - Vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - Lead & Rhythm guitar

Johan Bergebäck - Rhythm guitar

Tobias Cristiansson - Bass

Joakim Sterner - Drums

(Photo - Jens Rydén)