NECROT – Lifeless Birth Earns #3 Spot On Billboard’s Top New Artist Chart; North American Headlining Tour Begins In June

Lifeless Birth, the latest full-length from Necrot, earned the #3 spot on Billboard’s Top New Artist chart upon its first week of release. Elsewhere, the record took the #4 position on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, #6 on the Independent Record Label chart, and more. See additional chart positions below.

US Billboard Chart Numbers:

#3 - Top New Artist

#3 - Top Albums - RED

#4 - Current Hard Music Albums

#6 - Independent Record Label

#13 - Current Rock Albums

#23 - Internet Albums

#31 - Current Digital Albums

#39 - Current Album Sales

#39 - Digital Albums

#55 - Heatseekers

#57 - Album Sales

#61 - Top Albums - TEA

Necrot will return to the stage this June on a massive North American headlining tour. The Lifeless Birth Tour 2024 commences on June 5 in Berkeley, California and winds its way through nearly three dozen cities, concluding on July 13 in Portland, Oregon. Support will be provided by Street Tombs as well as Bat and Phobophilic on select dates. The trek follows the band’s recent run supporting Municipal Waste on the inaugural Brainsqueeze Tour.

Comments bassist/vocalist Luca Indrio, "You already know it. The Lifeless Birth album release tour is going to be a savagely brutal one! I'm sure our loyal fans are going to be there to rage and destroy every fucking night. These shows are going to be pure madness; you are not going to regret being there, but you might regret not showing up. If you feel like you need a night of good metal you better be there early. The support bands are insanely good. Bat has a new album out for the tour just like us, Street Tombs is representing for [drummer] Chad [Gailey]’s label, Carbonized plus Phobophilic is joining us late in the tour, all such sick bands. Epic as fuck. See you all at the shows!"

Dates:

June (with Bat, Street Tombs)

5 – Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone

6 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

7 – Los Angeles, CA – First St. Billiards

8 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

10 – Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

12 – Austin, TX – Parish

13 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

14 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

18 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

19 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

20 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Special

21 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

22 – Raleigh, NC – Chapel Of Bones

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

24 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

25 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet

26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

27 – Boston, MA – Sonia

June (with Phobophilic, Street Tombs)

28 – Quebec City, QC – Le Source

29 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

30 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern

July

1 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

2 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

3 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

5 – Lincoln, NE – The Swamp

6 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre

7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

10 – Richland, WA – Ray’s Golden Lion

11 – Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

12 – Seattle, WA – Clock Out Lounge

13 – Portland, OR – The Star Theatre

Necrot continues their ascent to the forefront of American aural extremity, pushing the boundaries of style and continuing to recast metal in their image. Founded by bassist, vocalist, and principal songwriter Luca Indrio and drummer Chad Gailey in 2011 with guitarist Sonny Reinhardt joining the following year, the Oakland, California trio offers Lifeless Birth as a culmination of their to-date efforts to encapsulate and push forward the deathly stylings of 2020’s Mortal and their 2017 debut, Blood Offerings.

It’s not about giving up a ferocity that’s helped make them a household name among the converted. Instead, Necrot uses that same, by-now-characteristic intensity as the backdrop for an expanded songwriting palette. They’ve always been a band who stood out. The maturity they show on Lifeless Birth confirms that’s been the plan all along. It is a vision of what metal can be and do in 2024, tearing down old barriers and keeping those traditional elements that make it stronger.

Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Greg Wilkinson -- who has helmed all three Necrot albums -- and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, Lifeless Birth pivots fluidly between technical intricacy, progressive poise, and all-out brutality. Scouring lead work will have thrash heads nodding knowingly, and an overarching groove reaches out across the metal microgenres with a righteous call to worship. Its songs are memorable and varied, unpretentious but able to rear up with statelier violence. At the same time, “Drill The Skull,” “Cut The Cord,” “The Curse,” and others prove that just because a song is beating you into the ground doesn’t mean it can’t also be forward-thinking. Or catchy.

“The last few years have been tough for us and pretty much for everyone,” notes Indrio. “The result is Lifeless Birth, our most aggressive album so far, but at the same time also the most melodic. We have always been progressing as a band and I think this is our full maturity stage. We have been Necrot for thirteen years now, we work hard to continue doing what we do, and we have sacrificed a lot to it. We want to give our contribution to what metal is and will be, we don’t want to just pass by unnoticed. We want to live our mark and so far, Lifeless Birth is without doubt our best effort.

Lifeless Birth, which features cover art again by Marald Van Haasteren, is available on CD, cassette, and digital formats as well as an LP in several different and exciting vinyl variants all housed in a golden foil-stamped gatefold jacket.

Tracklisting:

“Cut The Cord”

“Lifeless Birth”

“Superior”

“Drill The Skull”

“Winds Of Hell”

“Dead Memories”

“The Curse”

“Cut The Cord”:

After having their Mortal tour plans scuttled owing to the covid pandemic, family health issues that led Indrio, who became a US citizen in 2016 and currently lives in Mexico, to return to Italy for a time canceled what would have been their first tour post-plague. Still, despite this and Gailey suffering a broken back, requiring multiple surgeries and intense physical therapy to be able to drum again, period, Indrio being struck with Bell’s Palsy the night before he was originally due to fly to the studio to record, and Reinhardt requiring multiple surgeries on his hands in the months since they finished, Necrot charges forward with material distinguished in its real-world point of view and willingness to look beyond extreme metal tropes in lyrics, the melodies of its guitar solos, and unbridled audience engagement.

(Photo – Chris Johnston)