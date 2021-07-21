NEGATIVE SIXXX Carries On Bay Area Legacy With New Single And Video "Thrive"

Bay area thrashers, Negative Sixxx, are carrying on the region’s legacy with their latest track, “Thrive”, an uncompromising advocation for survival through adversity. Watch the quintet’s video for “Thrive” below.

“To thrive is something we all need to do,” says drummer Mark Miller. “That alone is our motivation."

Born in the watering holes of Oakland, CA, Negative Sixxx offers no-holds-barred metal, and “Thrive”, the first single from their upcoming sophomore release, shows the band at its best, perfectly blending heaviness and melody.

For its accompanying video, the band collectively created a simple concept, then turned the idea over to director Dave Perga. “Dave took the simple idea and warped and twisted it into something special,” says guitarist Chris Van De Ven. “I believe the only way to move forward in this industry is to come out swinging, and we really did with this song and video.”

As friends and local scene veterans, vocalist Sid Frankosky and guitarists Chris Van De Ven and Rick Chaves often put down a few beers together and talked about starting a new band, but it wasn’t until seeing drummer Brian Sohler that they knew they had found the element they were looking for to create what would become Negative Sixxx. Add bassist Rawn Wadley, fast forward a few months, and this band's live maiden voyage was opening a sold-out show for Flynn and Phil Demmel’s classic thrash band Vio-lence.

Melding thrash and modern metal influences, the band released their debut EP, The Truth Shall Set You Free, in 2019 to overwhelming critical acclaim. The EP’s four tracks have racked up over 15,000 Spotify listens to date and have received airplay worldwide, even earning Band of the Month on Castle Blakk Radio and Most Requested Band on Texas's ZTR.FM. The band has likewise garnered the support of local legends such as Exodus vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza, who featured Negative Sixxx on his Zetro’s Toxic Vault YouTube channel, and Robb Flynn, who hosted band members on his podcast No Fuckin’ Regrets.

After the departure of drummer Sohler, bay area metal alum Mark Miller was brought into the fold and Negative Sixxx is continuing their positive trajectory with the impending release of their new album.

Negative Sixxx is:

Sid Frankosky - Lead Vocals

Chris Van De Ven - Lead Guitar

Rick Chaves - Guitar/Vocals

Rawn Wadley - Bass

Mark Miller - Drums