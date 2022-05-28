NEIL TURBIN Covers NINE INCH NAILS Classic “Hurt”; Video

Original Anthrax singer Neil Turbin (DeathRiders, Neil Turbin East Los, Bleed The Hunger) has just launched a live acoustic lyric video cover for the Nine Inch Nails classic ‘Hurt’ (famously covered by Johnny Cash).



The song was recorded and filmed live on April 12th at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center by Ken Andrews and Patty Hines, RBPAC Technical Director Jack Meyer.

Neil stated: "I was familiar with The Downward Spiral and eventually the Johnny Cash around a decade later which helped shed new focus on Johnny Cash and his brilliant song and video performance. My reason for covering the song is having something in common with Trent Reznor besides being a singer songwriter and that is that I have been at the former house of his at 10066 Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon. The feeling and energy I felt while there made the hair on my arms stand on end and gave me chills. I'm not saying that for effect. I just felt some very strong feelings that were not something I normally feel or hardly ever feel. With that being said I went home that night and started to look up the address since intuitively I felt compelled to try to figure out why I was feeling what I felt. Once I researched it and found out the unbelievable history, I re-discovered this song after some time reviewing related songs. I felt very connected to this brilliant song.”

“Hurt” can also be played and downloaded at this location.