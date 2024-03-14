NEIL YOUNG Returns To Spotify Following 2-Year Boycott Over JOE ROGAN

Neil Young is coming back to Spotify. According to CTV News, two years after he launched a boycott of the streaming music service over vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast, Young says he intends to end his protest and return to the platform. However, he says it is not a reversal of his original stance.

Without naming Rogan's podcast, Young says on his website that the "same disinformation podcast features" once exclusive to Spotify are now available on various streaming platforms, including those owned by Apple and Amazon.

"I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify," he wrote in a message posted Tuesday.

Neil Young + Crazy Horse recently announced their 2024 Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops across North America in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

For a complete list of dates and ticket links, head to Neil Young Archives. At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

FU##IN’ UP reveals Neil Young + Crazy Horse in all their ragged glory, playing songs from their long relationship. Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight. As Neil explains, “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

FU##IN' UP contains nine songs on 2 LPs. The album will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day April 20 with a wider, all format release starting April 26. For further details go to NYA. Details about this release will be announced shortly.