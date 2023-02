Nekrogoblikon performed on the Sophie Lancaster Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Many Faces of Dr. Hubert Malbec"

"Golden Future"

"Yin"

"Darkness"

"Dressed as Goblins"

"Going to Die"

"The Magic Spider"

"No One Survives"

"This Is It"

"Powercore"