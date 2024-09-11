NEKTAR's Mission To Mars To Be Released On Limited Edition Purple Swirl Vinyl Next Month; Making Of Video

Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favoured extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s.

Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with A Tab In The Ocean (1972) and Remember The Future (1973). Nearly 20 albums later, the band’s artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their album The Other Side (2020) which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music.

For over half a century, Nektar has been the guiding star for countless fans, leading them on mesmerizing expeditions through the vast expanses of the cosmos and the depths of the ocean. With their unique fusion of progressive rock and stunning visuals, these trailblazing prog-rock legends have ignited the imaginations of generations.

Now Nektar is back with the first in the Mission To Mars trilogy. Their first to feature new drummer, Jay Dittamo, alongside longtime members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, vocals), Kendall Scott (keyboards, synths), Maryann Castello (vocals) and original founding member Derek “Mo” Moore (bass guitar, vocals). Mission To Mars was released on August 30 to critical acclaim.

From the rocking title track “Mission To Mars” to the beautiful “I’ll Let You In”, Nektar covers all the prog rock bases while venturing into some new melodic territories.

Now they are set to release Mission To Mars on Limited Edition Purple Swirl Vinyl, and as Mo and Ryche state, “We mastered the Mission To Mars vinyl separately and made every effort to give you a perfect sound with wider grooves. Because each side is about 16 minutes, we get an awesome spread of music with lots of head room and warmth with a clean bottom end with nice bass and drums, along with silky vocals, strong guitars and keys. The LP also has a very Cool Purple Swirl Vinyl that is just beautiful - looks awesome - fans love it and are already buzzing about it. It’s bound to be the centerpiece of any collection! Hope everyone likes it as much as we do. And stay tuned for parts two and three of the Mission to Mars Trilogy on Deko Entertainment in the near future.”

Watch the making of the Mission To Mars vinyl:

There are a limited number of autographed bundles available while supplies last. Order here.

Bundle includes:

• One (1) Nektar Mission To Mars CD or LP

• One (1) Nektar Mission To Mars 10x10 Signed Print

Tracklisting:

"Mission To Mars"

"Long Lost Sunday"

"One Day Hi One Day Lo"

"I’ll Let You In"

