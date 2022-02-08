NEMOPHILA Cover LOUDNESS’ “Crazy Doctor”; Video

Japanese rockers Nemophila featuring Mary’s Blood guitarist Saki have released a cover of Loudness classic “Crazy Doctor”, featured on their 1984 album Disillusion.

Formed in 2019, Nemophila issued three EPs plus a compilation before releasing their debut full-length, Revive, in December 2021 through Space Shower Music.

Nemophila will tour Japan in June with their Zepp Tour 2022 – “If you don't enter the tiger hole, you won't get a tiger child!” Purchase tickets at 1-tike.com.