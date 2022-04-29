NEONFLY Announce Support Dates With EPICA And Headline Shows For Mexico

UK's alternative metal act Neonfly have announced a string of Mexican live dates for May 2022, supporting symphonic metal masters Epica, plus headline shows in Querétaro and Mexico City, and a live TV appearance on Sonidos Siniestros Metal TV. Dates are available below.

Formed in 2008 as the brainchild of guitarist and composer Frederick Thunder, Neonfly have carved a dynamic and distinctive career, touring as main support for some of rock’s biggest names, including Alice Cooper, Dragonforce, Anvil, Gamma Ray and Magnum and storming festival main stages worldwide. The band's third full-length album, The Future, Tonight, released last summer via Noble Demon reflects Neonfly's musical maturity and evolution: ten modern rock anthems, heavy yet catchy allied with hard-hitting riffs, big metal grooves and decidedly socially conscious lyrics.

After Mexico, the band will return to Europe to perform at Rock Imperium Festival in Spain alongside bands such as Avantasia, Scorpions, Whitesnake, Black Label Society, and at Masters of Rock Festival in Czech Republic, with Judas Priest, Nightwish, Sepultura and more.

Dates as follows:

May

11 - Mexico City, Mexico – Sonidos Siniestros Metal TV (live TV appearance)

12 - Toluca, Mexico – Teatro Morelos (supporting Epica)

13 - Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center (supporting Epica)

15 - Querétaro, Mexico – Black Dog (Neonfly headline)

21 - León, Mexico – Foro del Lago (supporting Epica)

22 - Mexico City, Mexico – No Somos Nada (Neonfly headline)

Tracklisting:

"This World Is Burning"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Flesh And Blood"

"The Future, Tonight" (feat. Björn Strid)

"Beating Hearts"

"More Than A Lifetime"

"Another Eden" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Steal The World" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Final Warning"

"The Things We Left Behind (And The Things That Slipped Away)"

"The Future, Tonight" video:

Neonfly are:

Willy Norton - Vocals

Frederick Thunder - Guitars

Paul Miller - Bass

Declan Brown - Drums

Photo by Paul Harries