NEONFLY Release “Steal The World” Lyric Video; The Future, Tonight Album Out Now

UK's alternative metal act Neonfly celebrates the release of their brand new album, The Future, Tonight, out now on Noble Demon. With their third full-length, the band has taken an aggressively modern sound and approach that reflects Neonfly's musical maturity and evolution: ten modern rock anthems, heavy yet catchy allied with hard-hitting riffs, big metal grooves and decidedly socially conscious lyrics.

While The Future, Tonight marks a departure from the band's more traditional metal roots, Neonfly presents us a new, addictive sound that is both musically enthralling and artistically engaging. The Future, Tonight was produced by Grammy award nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead), with keyboards and orchestra arranged by Miro Rodenberg (Avantasia, Kamelot).

In support of their new album and to celebrate the release in glorious style, Neonfly have shared a crushing, new lyric video for the song "Steal The World", featuring a guest appearance by Heart of a Coward's Kaan Tasan.

The Future, Tonight is available to order here.

The album artwork was painted by Korean artist Gyeong Hwan Noh “Noma”.

Tracklisting:

"This World Is Burning"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Flesh And Blood"

"The Future, Tonight" (feat. Björn Strid)

"Beating Hearts"

"More Than A Lifetime"

"Another Eden" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Steal The World" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Final Warning"

"The Things We Left Behind (And The Things That Slipped Away)"

"The Future, Tonight" video:

Neonfly are:

Willy Norton - Vocals

Frederick Thunder - Guitars

Paul Miller - Bass

Declan Brown - Drums

(Photo - Paul Harries)