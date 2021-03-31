NEONFLY Reveal The Future, Tonight Album Details; Music Video Released For Title Track Feat. SOILWORK's BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID

June 18 will see UK metallers Neonfly release their hotly anticipated album The Future, Tonight, via Germany's up and coming metal institution, Noble Demon.

Neonfly, formed in 2008 as the brainchild of guitarist and composer Frederick Thunder, took the heavy music scene by storm, releasing two highly acclaimed full-length records and an unforgettable debut EP to date. The four-piece have played countless tours with acts such as Sonata Arctica, Dragonforce, Epica and Alice Cooper to name just a few, and appeared at a raft of prestigious festivals notably Download, Bloodstock and Masters Of Rock.

On their upcoming third album, Neonfly shows no signs of slowing down: The Future, Tonight not only features 10 modern rock anthems, heavy yet catchy allied with hard-hitting riffs, big metal grooves and decidedly socially conscious lyrics, but also signposts a new musical direction and a new creative era for the band, as guitarist Frederick Thunder states: "We’ve evolved a lot since our last album, and it was extremely important for us to move forward both musically and artistically, and to create something unique and contemporary that would define Neonfly’s sound and stand out from everything else out there."

To follow up these words with actions, today Neonfly unleash a brand new video clip for the album title track. With a guest appearance by none other than legendary Björn Strid of the mighty Soilwork, who has nothing but praise for the band: "I really enjoyed recording vocals for this song. Great players with tons of hooks and melancholic melodies. The song has some pretty unexpected turns as well and is just as epic as it rocks."

Watch the video for "The Future, Tonight" below.

"In the video we wanted to show this metaphorically by having the 4 band members blindfolded and tied to chairs in front of an interrogator who is abusing them psychologically and threatening them with physical violence" the band explains and continues: The interrogator represents mental health and depression issues, while the band members struggling and trying to stand up to him, represent the inner struggle that people have against those demons. In the video, we wanted to include this as part of a wider narrative, shot cinematically like a short movie. Towards the end of the video, there is a plot twist, as we see the interrogator blindfolded sitting on a chair on his own, and replaying the previous sequence entirely on his own, implying that he’d been the one sitting alone all this time struggling with his inner demons."

Furthermore Frederick Thunder adds: “‘The Future, Tonight’ is one of my favourite tracks on the album. I think it really showcases where we are at today. The song is a perfect example of that, and we are truly honoured to have Björn “Speed” Strid -an artist that I deeply respect and admire- as a guest singer on the track. It’s also a testament to our commitment to keep moving forward and finding new and exciting forms of artistic expression."

The Future, Tonight was produced by Grammy award nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead), with keyboards and orchestra arranged by Miro Rodenberg (Avantasia, Kamelot).

The Future, Tonight is available for pre-order here. Pre-save the new single to the library of your preferred streaming service or add it to your favorite playlist here.

The album artwork was painted by Korean artist Gyeong Hwan Noh “Noma”.

Tracklisting:

"This World Is Burning"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Flesh And Blood"

"The Future, Tonight" (feat. Björn Strid)

"Beating Hearts"

"More Than A Lifetime"

"Another Eden" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Steal The World" (feat. Kaan Tasan)

"Final Warning"

"The Things We Left Behind (And The Things That Slipped Away)"

"The Future, Tonight" video:

Neonfly are:

Willy Norton - Vocals

Frederick Thunder - Guitars

Paul Miller - Bass

Declan Brown - Drums

(Photo - Paul Harries)