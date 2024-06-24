NEONFLY Share Official Live Video For "This World Is Burning"

UK alternative metal act, Neonfly, is celebrating the release of their brand new live EP, Master Tapes - 10 Years Live At Masters Of Rock, out now via Noble Demon.

In support of the band's new release, Neonfly has revealed a brand new video for the track "This World is Burning", captured in 2022 at the Masters of Rock festival. Watch below.

"‘This World is Burning’ was the 1st single off our third album The Future, Tonight and led the way in articulating our adoption of a more contemporary hard hitting sound", vocalist Willy Norton states. "Written at a time of great upheaval around the world its lyrics, allied with a powerful video, were our attempt to make sense of that chaos. The song now closes Neonfly’s live set with that mixture of melodicism and raw energy that fans have come to expect."

Having graced the festival for the fourth time in ten years back in 2022, this digital EP commemorates their decade-long journey since their first captivating performance on the international stage. Masters Of Rock festival holds a special place in Neonfly's hearts as it provided them with a crucial platform that kick-started the band's global presence. With each performance, Neonfly has established a profound connection with their fans and the festival community, culminating in this special EP that commemorates their decade-long adventure at Masters Of Rock festival from humble beginnings to the here and now.

Tracklisting:

"Highways To Nowhere" (Live at Masters of Rock 2022)

"This World Is Burning" (Live at Masters of Rock 2022)

"A Gift To Remember" (Live at Masters of Rock 2015)

"Heart Of The Sun" (Live at Masters of Rock 2013)

"Morning Star" (Live at Masters of Rock 2015)

"Highways To Nowhere" video:

(Photo by Rakkan)