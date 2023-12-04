NERGAL Says The Plan Is To "Focus On BEHEMOTH" In 2024 - "There's New Music"; Video

The Everblack Podcast caught up with Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski at the Good Things Festival in Brisbane, Australia to talk about their return down under, next album, status of Me And That Man and his love of coffee. Watch below.

In regards to his upcoming plans, Nergal reveals: "Well, the plan is to focus on Behemoth mainly next year. I'm doing like a short run with Me And That Man late March, early April and that's it. And all the rest, it's gonna be dedicated, like full-on Behemoth."

Asked if there's new Behemoth music on the way, he simply says: "There's new music. Next question."

On forthcoming music from Me And That Man, Nergal says: "I have no Me And That Man music in me for some reason anymore. Eventually it's gonna come back. It's like tides, it's off and on and off and on, and when it happens, you've gotta catch that tide, that wave and just jump on it and surf. But, you know, there's no surfing now for Me And That Man. There's surfing for Behemoth for sure."