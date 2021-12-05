NERGAL Talks Working With BLAZE BAYLEY On ME AND THAT MAN's "All Hope Has Gone" - "Real, Emotional Blues; He's Singing About His Wife Passing"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Behemoth leader Adam "Nergal" Darski talked about former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, who is one of the guests on New Man, New Songs, Same Shit: Vol. 2, the new album from Nergal's project Me & That Man.

Asked what it was like to collaborate on "All Hope Has Gone" with Bayley, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, and Venom's founding guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, Darski replied:

"Well, I'd say it's a trio. Because it's Iron Maiden - or ex-Iron Maiden - Slayer, and Venom. I mean, what is missing here is maybe Metallica (laughs). You know what I mean? This is the top-notch, the peak of the mountain, you know. It's just beautiful. It feels great. I feel very honored to be even able to combine those amazing, iconic figures on the record, and on one song. It makes - it really makes my life, and one of my fan-boy dreams completed.

I love the song, obviously. It's a bluesy ballad in a very Gary Moore kind of way - even though I'm not a big Gary Moore fan - but it kinda sounds like that. Blaze Bayley singing the story of his life - if you're not aware, he's really singing about his wife passing, so it only makes this song - and the title, it says it all, man. There's no faking that. You've got like real, emotional blues, with an, I think, very underrated singer. Because if you ask me, I do dig both Bayley Maiden records, I do like them, and I do listen to them. So I'm not just saying that now. So, of course, Paul Di'Anno - yes; Blaze Bayley - yes; and, of course, Bruce Dickinson is the Iron Maiden voice. But I really do respect and appreciate those two records. And he does just an amazing job because you can really feel that he's just putting so much emotion into his singing. And then, I'm very thankful for both."

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 (2020), the new offering showcases an abundance of heavy music icons, but this time, it's taken to a whole new level. Experience the likes of Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mary Goore, Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Myrkur, Devin Townsend, David Vincent, Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank von Hell (Turbonegro) and Olve 'Abbath' Eikemo (Immortal, Abbath) intertwining with the album’s collection of occult anthems. This symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, essence of dark outlaw country and a touch of evil you’ll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2 will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Sleevepack

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Sun Yellow (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- 1 LP Earbook Marbled Black/Gold “Die Hard Edition” + 48pages booklet + slip mat (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- Digital album

You can pre-order or pre-save here.

Album sleeve artwork by Bartek-Rogalewicz.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hearse Cadillac" (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

"Under The Spell" (feat. Mary Goore)

"All Hope Has Gone" (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

"Witches Don't Fall In Love" (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

"Losing My Blues" (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

"Coldest Day In Hell" (feat Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

"Year Of The Snake" (feat. David Vincent)

"Blues & Cocaine" (feat. Michale Graves)

"Silver Halide Echoes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"Goodbye" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

"Angel Of Light" (feat. Myrkur)

"Got Your Tongue" (feat. Chris Georgiadis)

"Under the Spell" video:

"Angel Of Light" video:

"Got Your Tongue" video:

Me And That Man are:

Adam 'Nergal' Darski - Vocals and Guitars

Łukasz Kumański - Drums and Percussion, Backing Vocals

Matteo Bassoli - Bass, Synth and Backing Vocals

Sasha Boole - Guitars, Mouth Harp, Banjo