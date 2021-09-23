Nergal’s ME AND THAT MAN Release New Single "Angel Of Light" Feat. MYRKUR; Music Video Streaming

Me And That Man, the blues/dark folk/Americana project from Behemoth mastermind, Adam 'Nergal' Darski, have revealed a new song, the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light", featuring the entrancing voice of Amalie Bruun (Myrkur). The single is taken from Me And That Man's new studio album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2, set for release via Napalm Records on November 19.

Talking about "Angel Of Light", Nergal states: "Behold the 'Angel Of Light'! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendour delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from Myrkur. It’s all yours now folks! Enjoy!”

Amalie adds: “I am excited to collaborate with Nergal on this song and video, where I play the role of a woman who's captured by the shadow. She looks for ways out and turns to the 'Angel Of Light' for guidance and comfort.”

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 (2020), the new offering showcases an abundance of heavy music icons, but this time, it's taken to a whole new level. Experience the likes of Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mary Goore, Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Myrkur, Devin Townsend, David Vincent, Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank von Hell (Turbonegro) and Olve 'Abbath' Eikemo (Immortal, Abbath) intertwining with the album’s collection of occult anthems. This symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, essence of dark outlaw country and a touch of evil you’ll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2 will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Sleevepack

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Sun Yellow (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- 1 LP Earbook Marbled Black/Gold “Die Hard Edition” + 48pages booklet + slip mat (Napalm Records worldwide exclusive)

- Digital album

You can pre-order or pre-save here.

Album sleeve artwork by Bartek-Rogalewicz.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hearse Cadillac" (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

"Under The Spell" (feat. Mary Goore)

"All Hope Has Gone" (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

"Witches Don't Fall In Love" (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

"Losing My Blues" (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

"Coldest Day In Hell" (feat Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

"Year Of The Snake" (feat. David Vincent)

"Blues & Cocaine" (feat. Michale Graves)

"Silver Halide Echoes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"Goodbye" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

"Angel Of Light" (feat. Myrkur)

"Got Your Tongue" (feat. Chris Georgiadis)

"Got Your Tongue" video:

Me And That Man are:

Adam 'Nergal' Darski - Vocals and Guitars

Łukasz Kumański - Drums and Percussion, Backing Vocals

Matteo Bassoli - Bass, Synth and Backing Vocals

Sasha Boole - Guitars, Mouth Harp, Banjo

(Photo - Grzegorz-Gołębiowski