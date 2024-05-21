NERVOSA Announce 2024 North American Headline Tour With Support From LICH KING And HATRIOT

Thrash metal mavens, Nervosa, have announced their first ever headline tour of the USAand Canada, beginning in late August. On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 12 PM, EDT. VIP with meet & greet opportunities will be available and provided by Sound Rink. Get your tickets here.

Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"

Tour dates:

August

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival

30 - Minneapolis, MN - White Rock Lounge

31 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

September

1 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye

2 - Denver, CO - HQ

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

5 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Rickshaw Theater

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon / Funhouse

8 - Portland, OR - Dante's

10 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

16 - El Paso, TX - The RockHouse

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - Houston, TX - The White Oak

20 - Dallas, TX - RBC

21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

22 - Nashville, TN - The End

24 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

October

2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - La Source

6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Les Foufounes Électriques

8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The 27 Club

9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mansion

10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Hard Luck

11 - London, Ontario, Canada - Rum Runners

12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Nervosa is:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums

(Photo - Akis Zaralis)