NERVOSA Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Brazilian thrash-death act Nervosa performed at Wacken Open Air 2023 on August 2nd. Check out pro-shot video of "Death!", "Kill The Silence" and "Endless Ambition" from their set below.

Finally seeing the light of day, Jailbreak is a decisive start of a new era in the band Nervosa's history, as it’s their first album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcases the mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass, and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Among its various themes, brand new album Jailbreak explores messages of breaking free from everyone and everything holding you back from doing exactly what you want to do. It encourages the listener to be proud of who they are, to trust in themselves and the strength that lies within them. The album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes.

Prika Amaral on the album: “I'm very happy with the result of how our new album turned out. This time, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact Nervosa had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now Nervosa has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band."

Helena Kotina adds: “I think Jailbreak is Nervosa's most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result”

In true Nervosa style, the album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes. On Jailbreak, the band continues their powerful collaboration with Martin Furia, who produced the four-piece’s successful previous records. With this album, Nervosa graces fans with yet another thrash metal masterpiece.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Endless Ambition"

"Suffocare"

"Ungrateful"

"Seed Of Death"

"Jailbreak"

"Sacrifice"

"Behind The Wall"

"Kill Or Die"

"When The Truth Is A Lie" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Superstition Failed" (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

"Gates To The Fall"

"Elements Of Sin"

"Nail The Coffin"

"Jailbreak" video:

"Seed Of Death" video:

"Endless Ambition" video:

Lineup:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums