NERVOSA Release Dual Guitar Playthrough For "Jailbreak"; Video

Thrash metal mavens, Nervosa, have released a dual guitar playthrough for "Jailbreak", the title track of the band's firth album, released in September 2023. This is the first album featuring Prika Amaral on vocals and guitars, and also the first one with two guitars.

Nervosa will launch their first ever headline tour of the US and Canada, beginning later this month. On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot.

Get your tickets here.

Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"

Tour dates:

August

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival

30 - Minneapolis, MN - White Rock Lounge

31 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

September

1 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye

2 - Denver, CO - HQ

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

5 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Rickshaw Theater

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon / Funhouse

8 - Portland, OR - Dante's

10 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

16 - El Paso, TX - The RockHouse

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - Houston, TX - The White Oak

20 - Dallas, TX - RBC

21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

22 - Nashville, TN - The End

24 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

October

2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - La Source

6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Les Foufounes Électriques

8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The 27 Club

9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mansion

10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Hard Luck

11 - London, Ontario, Canada - Rum Runners

12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Nervosa is:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums

(Photo - Akis Zaralis)