NERVOSA Release Dual Guitar Playthrough For "Jailbreak"; Video
August 6, 2024, 23 minutes ago
Thrash metal mavens, Nervosa, have released a dual guitar playthrough for "Jailbreak", the title track of the band's firth album, released in September 2023. This is the first album featuring Prika Amaral on vocals and guitars, and also the first one with two guitars.
Nervosa will launch their first ever headline tour of the US and Canada, beginning later this month. On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and Chicago - including seven total stops in Canada - coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot.
Get your tickets here.
Nervosa's Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour: "We're excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don't wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It's our jailbreak!"
Tour dates:
August
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Blades Of Steel Festival
30 - Minneapolis, MN - White Rock Lounge
31 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
September
1 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye
2 - Denver, CO - HQ
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
5 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
6 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - The Rickshaw Theater
7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon / Funhouse
8 - Portland, OR - Dante's
10 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go
14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground
15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
16 - El Paso, TX - The RockHouse
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
19 - Houston, TX - The White Oak
20 - Dallas, TX - RBC
21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
22 - Nashville, TN - The End
24 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply
25 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
27 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
October
2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
3 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
4 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
5 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - La Source
6 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Les Foufounes Électriques
8 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - The 27 Club
9 - Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mansion
10 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Hard Luck
11 - London, Ontario, Canada - Rum Runners
12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
Nervosa is:
Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars
Helena Kotina – Guitars
Hel Pyre – Bass
Michaela Naydenova – Drums
(Photo - Akis Zaralis)