NEST - Metal Trio Featuring SCOUR / AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED Member Joins Housecore Records; Band To Kick Off Eastern US Mini-Tour Later This Week

St. Louis, Missouri-based metal trio Nest, spearheaded by Scour and Agoraphobic Nosebleed bassist John Jarvis, has joined the Housecore Records roster for the release of their upcoming third full-length, Endeavors.

Formed in 2019, Nest is Jarvis (here on vocals and guitars), bassist Tim Haar, and drummer Derek Bonn. Together the band manifests a hybrid of almost every subgenre of metal from stoner rock to grind. Ra w and aggressive, Jarvis describes the band as, “a little bit of everything for everyone. A nest can be brutal and ugly like a rat’s nest, or beautiful like a bird's nest, and I’ve always wanted the band to have all of those elements. If you listen closely, you’ll hear inspiration from bands like Hum, Deftones, and Helmet. I'm no Steve Vai, so I kept the writing simple, with the hopes of people headbanging without trying to figure out what time signature it is."

Continues Jarvis on joining the Housecore Records roster. “It’s always been a pleasure to work with Housecore, but this signing feels extra special to me. Having [Housecore Records owners] Philip [H. Anselmo] and Kate [Richardson-Anselmo]’s input has already helped us immensely, and we are excited about working together with them in the future. The whole Housecore camp rules and we couldn’t be happier!”

“Out of all of the bands I’ve been hearing lately, I think y’all are the most interesting,” proclaimed Anselmo at a recent Nest rehearsal, adding, "it's dire and ugly garage punk that is a breath of fresh air in any music climate."

Further info on Endeavors will be unveiled in the weeks to come. In the meantime, Nest will kick off an Eastern US tour later this week. The eight-date journey will commence on October 8 in Youngstown, Ohio and run through October 15 in Gainesville, Georgia. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

October

8 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH

9 - Green Beacon Gallery - Greensburg, PA

10 - The Pie Shop - Washington, DC

11 - Hangman Brewing - Claymont, DE

12 - The Crown - Baltimore, MD

13 - The Milk Parlor - Blacksburg, VA

14 - Gator Tails - Myrtle Beach, SC

15 - Blackstrap Rock Hall - Gainesville, GA

(Photo - Ian Ashley Ball)