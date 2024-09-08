NEST OF PLAGUES Sign With WormHoleDeath; Unleash Hellsolation Album, "Blood Marks" Video

Budapest's alternative metal heroes, Nest Of Plagues, have inked a scorching deal with WormHoleDeath Records and just dropped their new album, Hellsolation, upon the world. With a sound that blends the crushing heaviness of groove metal with the infectious melodies of alternative metal, Nest Of Plagues delivers a powerful and undeniably catchy sonic experience.

"We’re very excited to announce that we signed with WormHoleDeath, our first international label," said the band. "We’re unspeakably grateful they believed in our music and got us under their wings to help us grow as a band and reach our ambitions. With their help, we hope to bring our message to all corners of the world."

Dropping on September 6th, Nest Of Plagues' third concept album, Hellsolation, tells an honest story of how the band has dealt with isolation and mental health challenges over the years. Dani (Ivanics, vocalist / bassist) shares, “Five years ago, I was diagnosed with OCD. Our previous album, To Kill A God, explored how I tried to live with this condition, which makes everyday life miserable. Hellsolation continues this narrative but approaches these increasingly common issues in modern society from a different angle. The lyrics mainly reflect my own journey, but also tell the stories of others who struggle with loneliness and mental difficulties. The lesson in all of this is that no matter what you do, in the end, you can only count on yourself. But this isn't a negative message—it's about finding strength within.”

Coming from Budapest, Hungary, the band brings this strong narrative to the international metal scene with a touch of glitter. Expanding their sound from metalcore into groove metal with elements of alternative metal, they still maintain a core edge. Thanks to their eclectic image and powerful live performances, Nest Of Plagues injects joy and energy where darkness reigns.

Hellsolation is more than just an album; it’s a sonic apocalypse waiting to be unleashed. Stream Hellsolation now on all digital platforms. The artwork and tracklisting follow:

"Blackened Sky"

"Dear Abyss"

"Mundane"

"Blood Marks"

"All Hail The Rat God"

"Kill The Kings"

"Suffer Together"

"Hell Is A Place On Earth"

"Circle"

"Supreme"

"Hellsolation"

"Blood Marks" music video:

"Mundane" music video:

"Suffer Together" music video:

For further details, visit Nest Of Plagues on Facebook.