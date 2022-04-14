NESTOR Release "Signed In Blood" Single And Music Video; Deluxe Edition Of Kids In A Ghost Town Album Due In September

Formed more than three decades ago, in 1989, only to fall into a slumbering hibernation lasting until last year, Swedish hard rock outfit, Nestor, decided to reunite, reinvent the iconography of rock and restore its glory in 2021 with their debut album - yes, their debut album - Kids In A Ghost Town. With friendship as the fundament of this unique, seemingly unbreakable bond, Nestor are back for good and better than ever.

"‘Signed In Blood’ is a song and video about true friendship and brotherhood!" - Tobias Gustavsson (singer, Nestor)

Upon its initial release, Nestor’s acclaimed first album, Kids In A Ghost Town, sent their fans on a journey back in time to the 80s, both in sound and spirit, as well as with their completely self-produced music videos – all of which spurred a nomination for a Swedish Hard Rock/Metal Grammis-Award. This is an album of such impressive scale in fact, that Napalm Records has decided to re-release Kids In A Ghost Town as an exclusive Deluxe Edition, set for release on September 30.

The new single, “Signed In Blood”, is the first of many bonus tracks to be included in Napalm Records’s re-release of Kids In A Ghost Town. Watch the new music video for “Signed In Blood”:

Nestor embraces influence from the 80s with a sense of nostalgia and authenticity. With glossy production, Nestor takes you straight back to the golden age of rock music, openly displaying their influences – from Bon Jovi and Aerosmith to Journey and Foreigner. With over 30 years of existence, Nestor turn back time while being one of the hottest newcomers of modern rock music, with millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube to boot, even having shared stages with the almighty Alice Cooper, hard rock powerhouse H.E.A.T. and supporting the legendary KISS in Stockholm on their 2022 stadium tour.

Nestor singer Tobias Gustavsson about the re-release of Kids In A Ghost Town: "The ambition with the re-release of the album is to extend and deepen the story of Nestor. By adding three new songs, we're letting the listener once again go back in time and remember how it used to be in the late 80s!"

Pre-order Kids In A Ghost Town here.

The re-release of Kids In A Ghost Town includes the critically acclaimed full-length album as digital album, CD, Black Vinyl LP and cassette tape, as well as a limited edition wooden boxset (+ exclusive 7" sun yellow transparent vinyl, 3 guitar picks, CD - Digisleeve & wristband) and Die Hard red transparent vinyl (+ exclusive 7" vinyl & patch).

Nestor is:

Jonny Wemmenstedt - guitar

Mattias Carlsson - drums

Tobias Gustavsson - vocals

Marcus Åblad - bass

Martin Frejinger - keyboards

(Photo - Henrik Eriksson)