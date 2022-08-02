NESTOR Reveals Acoustic Version Of “It Ain’t Me”; Music Video

Formed more than three decades ago, in 1989, only to fall into a slumbering hibernation lasting until last year, Swedish hard rock outfit, Nestor, decided to reunite, reinvent the iconography of rock and restore its glory in 2021 with their debut album - yes, their debut album - Kids In A Ghost Town. With friendship as the fundament of this unique, seemingly unbreakable bond, Nestor are back for good and better than ever.

Today, Nestor reveals a new rendition of their song “It Ain’t Me”, off their acclaimed debut album. In this stripped down acoustic version, the band shows that they are a jack of all trades, able to transform their beloved old-school hard rock into timeless and heartfelt adaptations.

The band states: “’It Ain't Me’ is all about unanswered love. In the end the love you make is equal to the love you take!"

Upon its initial release, Nestor’s acclaimed first album, Kids In A Ghost Town, sent their fans on a journey back in time to the 80s, both in sound and spirit, as well as with their completely self-produced music videos – all of which spurred a nomination for a Swedish Hard Rock/Metal Grammis-Award. This is an album of such impressive scale in fact, that Napalm Records has decided to re-release Kids In A Ghost Town as an exclusive Deluxe Edition, set for release on September 30.

Singer Tobias Gustavsson about the re-release of Kids In A Ghost Town: "The ambition with the re-release of the album is to extend and deepen the story of Nestor. By adding three new songs, we're letting the listener once again go back in time and remember how it used to be in the late 80s!"

The re-release of Kids In A Ghost Town includes the critically acclaimed full-length album as digital album, CD, Black Vinyl LP and cassette tape, as well as a limited edition wooden boxset (+ exclusive 7" sun yellow transparent vinyl, 3 guitar picks, CD - Digisleeve & wristband) and Die Hard red transparent vinyl (+ exclusive 7" vinyl & patch).

Pre-order Kids In A Ghost Town here.

Tracklisting:

"A FanfareFor The Reliable Rebel" (Intro)

"On The Run"

"Kids In A Ghost Town"

"Stone Cold Eyes"

"These Days"

"Tomorrow" feat. Samantha Fox

"Signed In Blood"

"Perfect 10 (Eyes Like Demi Moore)"

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

"A Losing Game"

"We Are Not OK"

"Firesign"

"1989"

"It Ain't Me" (edited)

"Signed In Blood” video:

Nestor is:

Jonny Wemmenstedt - guitar

Mattias Carlsson - drums

Tobias Gustavsson - vocals

Marcus Åblad - bass

Martin Frejinger - keyboards

(Photo - Henrik Eriksson)