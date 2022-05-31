NEUROSIS Frontman STEVE VON TILL Debuts "The Old Straight Track" Music Video

In 2021, Neurosis guitarist/vocalist Steve Von Till performed his 2020 solo album, No Wilderness Deep Enough, in full along with several older acoustic cuts and spoken-word poetry for a special Roadburn Redux-exclusive performance dubbed A Remote Wilderness. In anticipation of Von Till’s upcoming summer 2022 tour, Revolver is premiering the entire concert film on their channel for the whole world to see, previewing today with the dynamically rich track, “The Old Straight Track”.

A Remote Wilderness was captured on stunning multi-cam video by filmmaker Bobby Cochran at the legendary Robert Lang Studios in Seattle, where Steve Von Till was joined by a talented cast of musicians including cellist Lori Goldston, who famously performed with Nirvana from 1993 to 1994.

Watch the full video for "The Old Straight Track" below:

Music by:

Steve Von Till - vocals, piano, guitar

Dave French - synthesizer, percussion, guitar

Lori Goldston - cello

David Lutz - synthesizer

Eric Padget - french horn

Olie Eshleman - pedal steel

- Recorded by Chris Rahm at Robert Lang Studios, Seattle, WA on April 1st, 2021.

- Mixed by SVT and Dave French

- Videography, lighting, and editing - Bobby Cochran

- Assisted by Steven Dangerfield

- Handwritten titles - Niela Von Till

- Title file prep - Orion Landau

Head here for tickets to Steve Von Till’s 2022 summer tour.