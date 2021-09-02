New Album From SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Is Done, "It's Got A Live Vibe To It"

Earlier today, vocalist Myles Kennedy from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, was interviewed by Anne Erickson on Audio Ink Radio. Their complete conversation can be heard below. A portion, focusing on the new SMKC album, which will be the follow-up to 2018's Living The Dream, has been transcribed as follows:

Myles Kennedy: "We made a record earlier this year, and it's in the can. And I think the goal is just to — when the time's appropriate, we're gonna put it out. Hopefully next year — hopefully early next year... the thing about the record is that it's got a live vibe to it. It was a record that was recorded in kind of an old-school way. So, with that said, without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up. So, it was fun. It was a fun record to make."

In July 2021, it was announced that Gibson - the iconic American instrument brand - launched Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN - alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG. And, Slash was named as the first artist signed to Gibson Records.

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says Slash. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

(Photo - Austin Nelson)