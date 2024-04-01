New CRIMSON GLORY Vocalist TRAVIS WILLS Talks New Music - "There's A Lot Of Revisiting The Sound From The First Two Albums" (Video)

Legendary prog / power metal giants, Crimson Glory recently returned with a new lead vocalist and a new guitarist. Original founding members - guitarist Ben Jackson, bassist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell - are joined by new lead vocalist Travis Wills and new guitarist Mark (Borgy) Borgmeyer.

Jackson and Willis recently guested on The Metal Command Podcast and discussed the band's return with the song, "Triskaideka", and a new album that is currently in the works.

Wills: "At first, I was a little nervous when I was reading the comments, but then I was, like, it is what it is. I'm just gonna go out there, do my best and let the chips fall where they fall. The guys obviously like what I've been doing with the songs, and that's really important. It's really important that the that the fans of the band dig it, and I'm really glad that they got a little glimpse of what my voice kind of steers toward that they can get on board with that. I've seen some real interesting comparisons (to other singers), and while I don't hear it, I'm glad to read it. So that makes me happy, especially the Warrel Dane one, I'm, like, I don't hear it, but I'll take that. And, of course, the kind of Midnight overtone, I'm very glad to do that."

"I was nervous going into it because when you're stepping into a legendary (vocalist's shoes), there's a lot of weight that is on your shoulders. I had to think about it, if this is something that I feel like I could do. I'm glad that these guys trust me to bring that to the band."

"I think the stuff that we've got for the new album is just stellar, and fans are gonna be really pleased. There's a lot of hat tipping to Midnight in it, and there's a lot of revisiting the sound from the first two albums."

The band has announced their first show in over a decade as they will perform at Keep It True Rising IV in Würzburg, Germany this October. It will be CG's first show since August 18, 2012 at Sweden's Rockstad: Falun when current Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre fronted the band.

Crimson Glory recently released the new single "Triskaideka" and a second single "Indelible Ashes" will be issued at a later date. "Triskaideka" is available now along with a new merch line on the band's official website, here. Check out a lyric video for the tune below: