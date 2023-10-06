New EDDIE VAN HALEN 1978 Funko Pop! Rocks Limited Edition Vinyl Figure Released

Released today as a Van Halen Store / Funko exclusive limited edition is the new Funko Pop! Rocks: Eddie Van Halen 1978.

Guitar god and musical icon Eddie Van Halen is immortalized once again with his second Funko Pop! vinyl figure.

The '78 EVH Funko Pop! perfectly captures young Eddie Van Halen on Van Halen's first world tour! Happily tapping away on his black and white original "Franky" guitar!

