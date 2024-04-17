New FOO FIGHTERS Drummer JOSH FREESE Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

In his latest video, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviews new Foo Fighters drummer, Josh Freese.

Beato: "In this episode, I interview Foo Fighters' new drummer, Josh Freese, as he shares his musical journey from playing gigs at Disneyland to recording / touring with The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, Weezer, Paul Westerberg, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, and Sting. Learn about his transition into one of rock's premier bands and the impact of his previous experiences on his current creative process."

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, Foo Fighters played Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The marked the band's first concert with new drummer Josh Freese.

On Sunday, May 21st, 2023, Foo Fighters confirmed that Josh Freese is their new drummer. The reveal was made during the band's pre-tour livestream, dubbed "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese replaces longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

A veteran session drummer, Freese has performed with Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, Weezer, A Perfect Circle and Sting to name a few. He performed with Foo Fighters during the 2022 tribute shows to Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters treated fans to a 21 song performance. The setlist was as follows:

"Rescued" (live debut)

"Walk"

"No Son Of Mine"

"Learn To Fly"

"Times Like These"

"Under You" (live debut)

"The Pretender"

"But Here We Are" (live debut)

"Breakout"

"The Sky Is A Neighborhood"

"My Hero"

"This Is A Call"

"All My Life"

"Nothing At All" (live debut)

"Shame Shame" (with Violet Grohl)

"These Days"

"Cold Day In The Sun"

"Monkey Wrench"

"Best Of You"

"Aurora"

"Everlong"

The official concert poster, created by Jason Malmberg, can be viewed below.

Fan-filmed video has since surfaced:

"Rescued":

"No Son Of Mine":

"All My Life":

"Everlong":