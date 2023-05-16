New Funko Pop! OZZY OSBOURNE Figure Coming Soon

Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, has announced the upcoming release of the new Ozzy Osbourne Pop! figure.

Description: Set the stage for the Prince Of Darkness in your music lineup with English singer and songwriter, Pop! Ozzy Osbourne! Who will this Funko exclusive Pop! performer collaborate with next in your Pop! Rocks collection? Or will you crush the air guitar solo while performing together? Vinyl figure is approximately 4.4-inches tall.

Further details are on the way. Sign up to be notified, here.

A massive wall of sound will emerge in the desert this fall at the world’s greatest live music destination Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA with the arrival of Power Trip. It’s a three-day historic event set for October 6, 7 and 8 that will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

3-Day General Admission tickets start at $599 + fees, or turn the volume up with The Pit, Reserved Floor, Grandstand Seating options, and various VIP Packages. Learn more and register for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 AM (PT) on powertrip.live. 50/50 payment plan available for general admission tickets.

Camping Trip: Camp at the Trip in ease. Options include Car & Tent Camping, ready-to-go 2 person Lodge/4 person tents, RV spots and more. Amenities and activities are available for all campers.

Accommodations include hotel packages: Bundle your Power Trip tickets with nearby hotel accommodations and “any line” shuttle passes. Available for groups of 2 or 4 people, exclusively through Valley Music Travel. Packages start at $3,199 + fees.

Music fans who want to commemorate the weekend can pre-order a Power Trip Commemorative Print. Frame the Power Trip memories by purchasing a premium quality giclee print poster delivered in advance of the show. Designed and printed by artist J. Bannon (and limited to 300), the posters are available in 18"x24" on fine art textured stock.

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head to powertrip.live.