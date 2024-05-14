NEW HORIZON Feat. AMARANTHE Vocalist NILS MOLIN Release "Apollo" Lyric Video

Jona Tee and Nils Molin recently announces the upcoming release of the New Horizon album, Conquerors, an epitome of power metal finesse, slated to hit the shelves on June 14 via Frontiers Music.

Today, the band release the lyric video for the new single, "Apollo". Check it out below:

Following a remarkable journey that saw vocalist Erik Grönwall joining Skid Row, New Horizon's founder Jona Tee embarked on a mission to find a singer who could embody the essence of the band's next chapter. His quest led him to longtime friend Nils Molin, renowned vocalist of Dynazty and Amaranthe.

Upon encountering the band's fresh material, Molin was immediately drawn in, igniting a powerful collaboration. Reflecting on their partnership, Jona Tee shared: "At our first sit down in the studio he said ‘If I'm going to do this, I need to be 100% involved.’ Nils and I have been exploring the possibility of collaborating on a project for some time now. At first, I deemed it unlikely seeing as he’s got plenty on his plate already. However, I had to ask and was happily surprised that he considered it. And when we started bouncing ideas for lyrical themes the path forward appeared crystal clear. The die has been cast."

Conquerors marks New Horizon's sophomore album, showcasing their resilience and unwavering commitment to musical excellence. Nils's commanding vocals seamlessly intertwine with Tee's intricate melodies, resulting in a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly innovative.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Nils remarked: "My initial reaction to getting a text from Jona, asking me to sing on the new album was: Damn, I don’t have the time. But upon hearing some of the early material he was working on and after our first couple of sessions tracking vocals, effortlessly collaborating and mapping out a plan for the album, I decided that this simply needs to be done. Conquerors became a tale that grew in the making and ultimately expanding into an album way beyond my expectations, brim-packed with stellar songwriting, performances and surprise elements. If you like melodic metal - you’re in for a treat.”

With Conquerors poised for release, New Horizon is poised to ascend further in the power metal realm. Their dedication to musical craftsmanship and adaptability solidifies their position as a rising force in the genre. As they embark on this new chapter, New Horizon is prepared to conquer new frontiers and make an enduring impact on the music scene.

Tracklisting:

"Against The Odds"

"King Of Kings"

"Daimyo"

"Shadow Warrior"

"Apollo"

"Fallout War"

"Messenger Of The Stars"

"Before The Dawn"

"Edge Of Insanity"

"Alexander The Great (356-323 B.C)"

"King Of Kings" video:

"Daimyo" video: