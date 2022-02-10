NEW HORIZON Release "Event Horizon" Music Video

Vocalist Erik Grönwall and songwriter/producer/multi-multi-instrumentalist Jona Tee, former bandmates in H.E.A.T., are continuing their musical partnership by unleashing New Horizon, their new power metal brainchild. The duo's debut album, Gate Of The Gods, will be released on March 11 via Frontiers Music Srl on CD/LP/Digital.

Today, the band has premiered their new music video, "Event Horizon". Watch it below, and pre-order Gate Of The Gods on CD/LP/Digital here.

"When we tracked vocals for 'Event Horizon', that's when we noticed something was seriously wrong with my health. I think it was the day after or something that I went to the emergency and was diagnosed with leukemia. So, I have a lot of emotional connection to this song. I know it's inspired by the movie Interstellar, but, personally, I can’t help referring to that challenge and my life 'Into the void… pulled by massive gravity… leaving the whole world behind…. Losing control…. Drift into darkness…. seeing my life flash before my eyes'" - Erik Grönwall

After a few months of secretive work in the studio, the reunion of Grönwall and Tee brings us a true metal record which will leave an unexpected imprint on the power metal scene. The epic and powerful music keeps a solid heavy metal foundation while delivering truly infectious melodies. Fans of Grönwall will delight in hearing his vocals in arguably the finest form of his career, wailing like a metal warrior delivering these anthems from the highest mountain top. And Tee, as usual, delivers an incredible production befitting of these power metal hymns.

Robban Bäck (Mustasch), Sam Totman (DragonForce), Love Magnusson (Dynazty), Dave Dalone (H.E.A.T), Niko Vuorela (Temple Balls), and Laucha Figueroa are all guest musicians/contributors to Gate Of The Gods.

The seeds of New Horizon were planted in Jona’s youth given that he grew up listening to (and still loves) Iron Maiden, Helloween, Hammerfall, Manowar, Edguy, and the like. Heavy metal is in his blood and New Horizon is something that is flowing through his veins and extremely close to his heart. He always dreamed of releasing his own power metal anthems one day. When asked about the sound of New Horizon, Jona Tee describes it as "a mix between classic power and heavy metal, with a touch of 2021.”

The initial idea for New Horizon, at first, was to have several lead vocalists perform on the album; however, that changed when Erik Gronwall came to the studio to record two songs for the album. Despite Erik having recently departed H.E.A.T, both guys felt the need to continue working together. The songs Jona had written for the debut New Horizon album were 'a match made in hell' for Erik’s voice. Since he is an insanely versatile singer who could give the project a more band-like feel, Jona knew he was the man for the job. Sharing Jona's passions for the genre, Erik gladly joined New Horizon and delivered the vocal beast that lay inside him to bring Jona's power metal vision to life. With the recording of those two initial songs, they started brainstorming and visualizing a future together under the banner of New Horizon...and they liked what they heard and saw.

“It felt so natural to continue working together. We have toured together pretty much all over the world and released music together for a decade. Jona is truly like my brother, by blood, and New Horizon will be the catalyst for us to release great metal together and just have fun,” says Grönwall.

Tracklisting:

"A New Horizon" (Intro)

"We Unite"

"Stronger Than Steel"

"Cry For Freedom"

"Call Of The Underground"

"Stardust"

"Event Horizon"

"The End Of All"

"Fearless"

"Gate Of The Gods"

"Stronger Than Steel" video:

"We Unite":

(Photo - Gustaf Sandholm Andersson)