New JIMI HENDRIX ReAction Figure Available Via Super7

Super7 has released a new Jimi Hendrix ReAction Figure.

There are two eras in a person's life: the time before they've experienced the music of Jimi Hendrix and everything that comes after they've heard his groundbreaking guitar solos.

Inspired by the cover art for The Jimi Hendrix Experience debut studio album, Are You Experienced, this 3.75" scale articulated Jimi Hendrix ReAction Figure features an outfit as memorable and flamboyant as his iconic musical style and comes with an electric guitar accessory.

Titan Comics has announced a November 7 release date for the new graphic novel, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, by writer Mellow Brown, DJ Benhameen, and artist Tom Mandrake.

Description: This epic adventure sees the iconic Jimi Hendrix as you’ve never seen him before! The story sees Hendrix embark on a perilous quest to the very center of the universe in search of a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound, so that he can free a diverse population starved of rock ‘n’ roll by a tyrannical intergalactic force hellbent on silencing music and enslaving all life. Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi’s legendary music is known for.