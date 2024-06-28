New KISS Masks To Arrive In August

Trick Or Treat Studios present new and officially licensed KISS masks, estimated to arrive in August 2024.

These deluxe face masks are made of rigid plastic sculpted and painted to look exactly like the band on stage. The masks have an elastic strap to comfortably hold it in place with a styled wig attached to the mask for full coverage and easy wear.

Measures approximately 9-inches tall x 8-inches wide. Pre-order now at Entertainment Earth.