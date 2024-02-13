New Lizard Species Discovered In Peru Named After IRON MAIDEN’s BRUCE DICKINSON

A new lizard species was discovered in Peru and has been named after Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson.

Named Enyalioides dickinsoni, the lizard was found in the Cordillera de Colán mountain range 460 miles north of Lima, Peru.

Two adult male specimens of Enyalioides dickinsoni (photo by Axel Marchelie):

According to reptilesmagazine.com, “Three localities are known to be home to this lizard species. They can grow to about 11 inches in length with bodies covered in spiky scales with a spiked crest running down the back of both male and females. Their coloration varies from greenish with yellowish spots, both pronounced and subtle, and white throats.

“The coloration of females vary from dark brown to pale greenish. Some have black bands on the tail while others appear to lack any banding. The bellies are white to yellowish in coloration. The Dickinson’s lizard has a snout to vent length of 92mm to 113mm.”