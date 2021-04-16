NEW MESSIAH Premier Music Video For Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "The Evil That Men Do"

New Messiah - featuring C. Will Harden on guitars, Craig Cefola (Dukes, Wheelhouse Junction) on drums, and Deibys Artigas (Lepster) on vocals - have a video for their cover of Iron Maiden's "The Evil That Men Do", featured on their new album, Artigas. Watch the clip below.

Artigas is the follow-up to New Messiah's 's 2019 debut album, Voice Of Choice, which included 20 cover songs. Get the album digitally here. A limited quantity of CDs are available via the band's Facebook page upon request.

Artigas tracklisting:

"Disclosure" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Message Of Love"

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Piano Man"

"Whadda You Want From Me"

"Dream On"

"Turbo Lover"

"Crazy"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"America"

"Simple Man"

"The Evil That Men Do" video:

"Disclosure" (feat. Gary Holt) lyric video:

"Dream On" lyric video: