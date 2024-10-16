New QUEEN And FREDDIE MERCURY Funko Pop! Figures Due In November

Funko have announced the November release of new Queen and Freddie Mercury Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures. Descriptions below.

Pop! Queen (Radio Ga Ga) 4-Pack:

Bring down the house with an unforgettable performance by Queen! Complete your music lineup with this 4-pack featuring Pop! Freddie Mercury, Pop! Brian May, Pop! John Deacon, and Pop! Roger Taylor as seen in their hit song “Radio Ga Ga.” Who will this legendary band collaborate with in your Pop! Rocks collection? Vinyl figures are approximately 3.85 to 4.5-inches tall.

Pop! Freddie Mercury (We Will Rock You Tour):

Bring down the house with the lead vocalist of Queen! Create an unforgettable music experience when you welcome Pop! Freddy Mercury to your collection’s stage in his iconic caped ensemble. Who will this legendary artist collaborate with in your Pop! Rocks lineup? Vinyl figure is approximately 3.95-inches tall.

Pre-order via the Funko store in your country, or through Entertainment Earth.