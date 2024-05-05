New SEPULTURA Drummer GREYSON NEKRUTMAN Shares Live Drum Cam Footage Of "Slave New World"

Sepultura drummer Greyson Nekrutman has shared live drum cam video of "Slave New World", shot during the band's recent 2024 Latin American Tour. Check it out below.

Sepultura kicked off their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour on March 1st at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Fan-filmed video from the show, featuring new drummer Greyson Nekrutman (Suicidal Tendencies), can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Slave New World"

"Phantom Self"

"Dusted"

"Attitude"

"Kairos"

"Means To An End"

"Cut Throat"

"Guardians Of Earth"

"Mind War"

"False"

"Choke"

"Escape To The Void"

"Kaiowas"

"Sepulnation"

"Biotech Is Godzilla"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Troops Of Doom"

"Arise"

Encore:

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour itinerary can be found here.