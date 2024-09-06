NEW SKELETAL FACES Signs With Peaceville Records

It’s been 7 years since US death rock’s new rising sensation New Skeletal Faces arrived on our planet and embedded themselves in the seedy outlying corners of the Southern Californian music scene. UK metal label Peaceville have announced that the California trio have signed to the label and will be releasing their new album Until The Night later this year.

Upon signing, New Skeletal Faces said “We are honoured to be joining the Peaceville roster and believe that there is no better asylum for NSF. Being alongside the most intense artists this earth has procreated, we look forward to this camaraderie in spreading our diseased view on what the darkness in rock 'n' roll should be.”

Formed in 2017, the trio of Errol Fritz, KRO, & Don Void present themselves as a cosmic abomination that tote the genre lines between all manners of darkness in music. New Skeletal Faces cast their own black light onto the long dormant corpse of Death Rock, shattering the mirror of modern Heavy Metal into fragments that reflect back a fresh new take on this form of music with an energised & outlandish conviction. For a taste of the darkness that is coming check out the band’s official video for “Banshee Sex Tomb”:

With a string of electrifying live performances showcasing their wild and untamed personalities already under their collective belts, & with the band gaining more and more steam with each transmission, New Skeletal Faces will take to the stage in support of the release of Until the Night, including a show at the Che Cafe in San Diego with Saber and ROC Saturday, September 7 with more headline shows and tours to be announced soon.

Live dates:

September

7 – San Diego, CA – Che Café

October

18 – San Diego, CA – Til Two Club

26 – Hollywood, CA – Knucklehead

November

29 – Seattle, WA – Lucky Liquor

30 – Portland, OR – Coffin Club