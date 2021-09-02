New VAN HALEN Book - The Eruption And The Aftershock, Due In October

On October 1st, Backbeat Books will publish Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock by Michael Christopher. The book is available now for pre-order in both paperback and electronic formats at this location, as well as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

Come the late '70s, the rock music landscape was littered with the bloated carcasses of bands who partied too hard, burned out, or became complacent in success. The door was open for something fresh, wild, and enrapturing. Enter Van Halen. Made up of two Dutch-born brothers, one on drums and the other whose guitar was an extension of his very being, a bass player with a golden throat, and a frontman who made up for his lack of singing ability with attitude and gravity-defying acrobatics onstage, they were unlike anything ever seen before.

Alex and Edward Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and David Lee Roth put a cap on one decade and exploded into the next with a brand of music not quite punk, not quite metal, and not at all subtle. They went from headlining backyard keggers to top billing at the US Festival in front of 300,000 people within five years. Then, right when it looked like there wasn't an obstacle created to slow the mighty Van Halen ascent, the group imploded from the inside out, only to rebound stronger than ever with ex-Montrose howler Sammy Hagar leading them to four consecutive #1 albums.

Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock tells the story of how one of America's greatest bands weathered arguably the most dramatic soap opera in rock and roll history, with songs that would weave themselves into the fabric of every musician who heard them, alongside an incendiary and unrivaled live show. Featuring exclusive interviews with insiders, fans, and artists who were there to witness the rise, the tumult, and the making of legends, it's a story that has to be read to be believed.

About the author: Michael Christopher is a journalist and music historian. A senior writer for the online music magazine Vanyaland, where he was a founding member and later managing editor, he contributes regularly to Ultimate Classic Rock, Loudwire, and LA Weekly. He also has a music and lifestyle column in the Daily Times, a newspaper in the Philadelphia metro region. His work has appeared in the Boston Phoenix, Boston Magazine, Rockpile, and Diffuser. He lives in Boston, building a respectable vinyl collection.