NEW YEARS DAY Announce UK Tour

New Years Day have announced a UK tour for September 2024. Tickets are on sale from today over at Live Nation UK. Support comes from Conquer Divide and Fearless Vampire Killers.

Dates:

September

21 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

22 – Leeds – Key Club

23 – Bristol – Thekla

25 – London – O2 Islington Academy

26 – Manchester – Academy 3

27 – Glasgow – Slay

28 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 2

The band's latest studio album, Half Black Heart was released on March 1 via Century Media Records.

"I Still Believe":

"Secrets":

"Vampyre" video:

"Hurts Like Hell" video: