NEW YEARS DAY Joining HALESTORM On Fall Headline Tour

New Years Day has announced they will be joining Halestorm’s fall 2022 headline tour, alongside The Warning. They will be hitting the road starting September 21 in Huntsville, AL and wrapping on October 8 in Sacramento, which will include festival appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Fans can purchase presale tickets via Blabbermouth on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 AM local time and ending on Thursday, June 9 at 10 PM local time by using the password: BRIGHTSIDE. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time.

Formed in Orange County, Calif. by Ash Costello and Nikki Misery, New Years Day shook the scene with their Another Century debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013 featuring their breakout single “Angel Eyes” (feat. Chris Motionless) The five-piece later cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their Epidemic EP and critically-acclaimed Malevolence full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. The band has since become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world, sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Halestorm, Nine Inch Nails, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah and Five Finger Death Punch while also headlining the longest-running touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, in 2017. In 2018, they released their EP, Diary of a Creep, to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far. The EP featured renditions of Garbage’s “Only Happy When It Rains” (feat. Lzzy Hale), New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle,” and more.

On April 26, 2019 New Years Day shocked critics and fans with their flawless album Unbreakable. The band enlisted powerhouse producers Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors) to create an album that combines heavy rock with pop sensibilities. Upon release, Unbreakable trended #1 on the iTunes rock chart, celebrated over 18 weeks on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums Chart. The singles “Shut Up” and “Come For Me” became the band’s first charting Active Rock radio hits. The album surpassed 30 million global streams, establishing New Years Day as a force to be reckoned with. The band toured extensively to support Unbreakable with a combination of headline performances, festivals and tours all over the world with Halestorm, In This Moment, Godsmack and more. Additionally, the band has even performed eventual champion Rhea Ripley’s theme “This Is My Brutality” at WWE Wrestlemania 2021. New Years Day celebrates a 10+ year career with over 66 million global streams, 59 million YouTube views & a top 15 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charting hit.

New Years Day is currently in the studio with Scott Stevens and Mitch Marlow working on their next full-length album. Stay tuned for more details about the forthcoming release and new music, which should be announced before the start of the tour, by following the band on socials.

Dates:

September

21 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

28 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

29 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

October

1 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium

2 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)