NEW YEARS DAY Release New Single "I Still Believe"; Visualizer Streaming

New Years Day have shared another new track taken from their upcoming studio album, Half Black Heart, set for release on March 1 via Century Media.

Discussing the new song, vocalist Ash Costello shares: “The first song we wrote for our new album was actually 'I Still Believe.' It was during the summer of 2020, amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic, when it felt like all our previous efforts and all the work we had put in the years prior were in vain. Personally, I felt lost and uncertain about what lay ahead. However, a voice within me urged me to persevere, to never give up, and to maintain faith that things would eventually fall into place as they were meant to. I realized the importance of not overthinking and simply embracing the present moment. 'I Still Believe' is a heartfelt anthem dedicated to anyone in need of a reminder that with unwavering self-belief, anything is possible."

Listen to "I Still Believe" below:

New Years Day spent the winter of 2023 on the road in the US with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the massive Kiss Of Death Tour. Ash and the band are now prepping to head out across the US with Lacuna Coil this spring and have already lined up appearances at 2024's Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. For a full list of upcoming shows, head nydrock.com.

Tracklisting:

"Vampyre"

"Half Black Heart"

"Hurts Like Hell"

"Secrets"

"Fearless"

"Bullet Proof"

"Burn It All Down"

"Enemy"

"I Still Believe"

"Unbreak My Heart"

"So Sick"

"Creature Of Habit"

"Secrets":

"Vampyre" video:

"Hurts Like Hell" video: