NEW YEARS DAY Release "Vampyre" Single And Music Video

New Years Day have shared a ferocious new track, "Vampyre", just in time for the Halloween season. "Vampyre" serves as a follow-up to last year’s single, "Hurts Like Hell".

Discussing the new song, vocalist Ash Costello shares: “‘Vampyre’ is a song for anyone who has battled or is battling a malignant narcissist, which, essentially, is a certain kind of person who tries to suck the life out of you. Since I have personally experienced living with this type of monster, I wanted to write a song specifically for anyone else going thru something similar, in hopes it may help them discover some strength or help give them power to overcome it. So this is a song for anyone who has dealt with this type of person. It insists, ‘You’re not going to drain the life from me.’”

Listen here, and watch the video below:

Fans can look forward to seeing the new song live soon as New Years Day hits the road in the US, joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss Of Death Tour, kicking off November 3 in Gary, IN. For a full list of upcoming shows, head nydrock.com.

New Years Day is:

Ash Costello – Vocals

Nikki Misery – Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne – Guitar

Brandon Wolfe – Bass

Trixx – Drums