NEW YEARS DAY Reveal "Secrets"; Announce New Album, Half Black Heart

New Years Day has announced their fifth studio album, Half Black Heart, set for release on March 1, 2024. The band has shared "Secrets", another new song taken from that album, streaming here. Fans can look forward to more new music from New Years Day very soon, and can pre-order Half Black Heart at this location.

Singer Ash Costello tells us: “The album Half Black Heart holds a deep significance for us. While it's common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me. It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we've experienced while creating our previous albums coming together. We've taken everything we've learned from those songs and poured it into this record.”

She continues: "One of the reasons why Half Black Heart is so special is because we were able to reunite with our original lineup. By adding Jeremy Valentyne, Brandon Wolfe and Trixx to the mix, we tapped into the original sound that initially defined New Years Day. It allowed it to evolve into an authentic representation of who we are today! The title Half Black Heart visually symbolizes the essence of our band. It represents the duality that has always been a part of us - half red, half black; half heavy, half poppy; half dark, half fun, half metal and half rock. We have always embraced our unique identity, but with this album, we truly harnessed the fearlessness that New Years Day embodies and translated it into our music.”

About the new song, Costello adds: "'Secrets' is about something I feel we have all been through at some point. With this song, I started by confronting myself with the question, 'What is truly disturbing me right now?'. The answer that echoed in my mind was simple yet profound: secrets. We've all experienced that unsettling sensation when we sense that someone close to us is concealing something. It's an intuitive feeling that gnaws at our core, leaving us with a sinking sensation in our stomachs. The weight of these hidden truths can be enough to bury you. This song serves as a realization that enough is enough.”

New Years Day was recently featured on WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc, where band performed the previously released singles, "Vampyre" and "Hurts Like Hell".

You can catch New Years Day on tour now with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills. The Kiss Of Death Tour kicked off earlier this month. For a list of remaining shows, visit nydrock.com.

Half Black Heart artwork and tracklisting:

"Vampyre"

"Half Black Heart"

"Hurts Like Hell"

"Secrets"

"Fearless"

"Bullet Proof"

"Burn It All Down"

"Enemy"

"I Still Believe"

"Unbreak My Heart"

"So Sick"

"Creature Of Habit"