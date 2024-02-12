NEW YEARS DAY Share Live Video For "Half Black Heart"

New Years Day have the title track from their upcoming studio album, Half Black Heart, set for release on March 1 via Century Media.

Discussing the new song, vocalist Ash Costello shares: “'Half Black Heart’ is my anthem! The concept behind it is simple yet powerful - no one is purely one thing. Nobody is so flawless that they have the right to pass judgment on someone else's flaws. We all exist as a mix of good and bad, innocence and guilt, a bit angelic and a bit devilish. The message is rooted in the idea that "he who is without sin can cast the first stone," meaning that no one is in a position to judge, because everyone makes mistakes. I don't believe in the idea of a flawless human being, and this song is my way of addressing those who may expect perfection from me. Essentially, it's a declaration that neither I nor anyone else will ever be perfect."

New Years Day spent the winter of 2023 on the road in the US with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the massive Kiss Of Death Tour. Ash and the band are now prepping to head out across the US with Lacuna Coil this spring and have already lined up appearances at 2024's Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. For a full list of upcoming shows, head nydrock.com.

Tracklisting:

"Vampyre"

"Half Black Heart"

"Hurts Like Hell"

"Secrets"

"Fearless"

"Bullet Proof"

"Burn It All Down"

"Enemy"

"I Still Believe"

"Unbreak My Heart"

"So Sick"

"Creature Of Habit"

"I Still Believe":

"Secrets":

"Vampyre" video:

"Hurts Like Hell" video: