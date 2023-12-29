New Zealand Brewery Offers Guitar Players Free Beer... If You’re Good Enough

December 29, 2023, an hour ago

Down under in New Zealand, a brewery has unleashed a wild invention: a beer vending machine that doubles as a talent show stage, reports Guitar.com. Instead of reaching for your wallet, all you need to do is rock a smashing tune on the guitar - that the machine deems worthy enough - to unlock your next can of beer.

Located in New Zealand’s capital city, Wellington, Panhead Custom Ales’ “Slay To Pay” system comes fitted with a custom Epiphone Explorer for you to put your guitar chops to the test. The vending machine uses an AI system that will assess a user’s skills and for those who’ve passed the test, a can of beer awaits.

“It’s essentially a souped-up Guitar Hero for adults,” Rebecca Sinclair, head of brand at Panhead Custom Ales, tells Guitar World. “As far as we know, this is a first-of-its kind-machine with some pretty cool new tech and the best kind of reward for those willing to give it a go. No one has done this before.”

