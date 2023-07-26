New Zealand Death Metal Trio ULCERATE Announces North American Headlining Tour

New Zealand death metal trio, Ulcerate, will finally make their return to North American soil for a fall headlining run. The thirteen-date Stare Into Death North America MMXXIII Tour will commence on November 7 in North Hollywood, California and close November 25 in Brooklyn, New York. Support will be provided by Altars.

Comments drummer Jamie Saint Merat, “After three long years of pandemic interruption, we are very proud to finally announce the first shows on North American soil to showcase Stare Into Death And Be Still. Originally booked for 2020, to finally have this come to fruition is nothing short of cathartic. Joining us as special guests are our Australian brothers Altars - together offering a deadly Antipodean assault that will truly be a sight to behold.”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

November

7 - Knitting Factory - North Hollywood, CA

8 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

10 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

11 - Alma - Tacoma, WA

12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

17 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

18 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

19 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

21 - Middle East - Boston, MA

22 - Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA

24 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

25 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

Ulcerate released their critically lauded full-length, Stare Into Death And Be Still, in the spring of 2020 via Debemur Morti Productions. A next-level exploration of melody, harmony, and power, the band’s signature, ultra-atmospheric blend of unorthodox death metal with the textures of futurist black metal is here pared-down with the consummate hand of experience, giving stunning credence to the riff, the song, and the meaning.

Thematically, the album explores the concept of “death reverence” – drawing on personal experience to confront the truism that death and tragedy aren’t always sudden or violent, that people are often passive observers trapped “in the silent horror of observing death calmly and cleanly.”

Stare Into Death And Be Still is the deepest, purest, and most meticulous form of Ulcerate: a soul-searching conflagration of atypical melodicism, immaculate virtuosic dexterity and sublimated psychological upheaval. A breathtaking new beginning for one of the most uniquely talented bands in extreme music.

Stare Into Death And Be Still is available on CD, LP, and digital formats, here.