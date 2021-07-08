New Zealand Mother Names Her Three Kids SLAYER, METALLICA, And PANTERA - "It's Not Easy Raising Three Of The Heaviest Bands"

Journalist David Farrier has revealed that he has uncovered details of the New Zealand mother who named her children Metallica, Slayer and Pantera, reports NZHerald.co.nz.

"Proud to report that a New Zealand mother has named her children Metallica, Pantera and Slayer," wrote Farrier. "She told me, 'It's not easy raising three of the heaviest bands.'"

In a series of tweets, he shared details of of his discovery, which he has laid out in full on his WebWorm newsletter. Farrier claims to have seen the birth certificates, who show that Metallica was gifted the legendary middle name of "And justice for all," in honour of the classic album.

"I reached out to the Registrar-General himself, asking if there are any restrictions naming babies after band names, or albums," Farrier wrote.

Read more at NZHerald.co.nz, and see the series of tweets below.

thread 1/4: proud to report that a new zealand mother has named her children metallica, pantera and slayer. she told me "it’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands": https://t.co/kiXGTrr60A — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

thread 2/4: i become a bit suspicious when she also included @metallica's best album "...and justice for all" in her kid's name too, but new zealand's registrar-general seems to confirm it's a real thing: pic.twitter.com/1jOy5AUWxT — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

thread 3/4: ... plus, i've seen the birth certificates. anyway, waiting for comment from @metallica , @slayer and @pantera as clearly this metal mother (and her kids) deserve free metal gigs for life — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021