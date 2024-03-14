New Zealand Thrashers JUST ONE FIX Release Hectic New Single, "Your Own God Now"

Kiwi thrash titans Just One Fix have unleashed "Your Own God Now", the second single from their forthcoming EP, Submit Or Death/

The song follows on from the monstrous "Gods & Devils" and is a blistering aural barrage that poses questions about immortality and explores the reality of the burden of being alive.

“Human beings weren’t meant to go around for more than a hundred years, the thought of centuries of existence to me is mortifying and that’s what we are talking about here,” states vocalist Riccardo Ball.

“Your Own God Now” also brings to the fore the riff writing and frenetic playing of guitarist Sharne Scarborough, “The fretwork is a display of technical prowess, with blistering speed and intricate phrasing that adds a melodic touch” is how freelance studio musician and sound engineer Andre Avanessian described it.

Add the engine room of Ant Ward and Ross Curtain in the rhythm section “Your Own God Now” is the follow up that fans of “Gods & Devils” deserve.

Stream / purchase "Your Own God Now" here.

Check out "Gods & Devils" below:

