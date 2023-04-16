NEXORUM Feat. KEEP OF KALESSIN, KHONSU, CHTON, VECORDIOUS Members Unleash New Single / Video "Elegy Of Hate"; Tongue Of Thorns Album To Be Released In May

Blackened death metal machine, Nexorum, based in Trondheim, Norway have unveiled the official video for "Elegy Of Hate". The song is taken from their sophomore album, Tongue Of Thorns, which will be released on May 19th via Non Serviam Records.

With haunting melodies, crushing riffs, and guttural vocals, this track unleashes a sonic assault on the senses that will leave listeners reeling.

The band comments: "The lyrics tell a tale of despair and rage, of a soul consumed by hatred and driven to the brink of madness. As the relentless beats and thunderous drums build to a fever pitch, the listener is pulled ever deeper into the abyss, until they are consumed by the fury of our music. Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness, as 'Elegy Of Hate' takes you on a terrifying ride through a twisted and tormented mind."

Stream / purchase the song here.

Events of the past years led Nexorum down a much darker path, emphasizing the elements of black metal in the band's music. As the second horseman of Revelations is currently pushing the world closer and closer to the brink of nuclear holocaust, Famine is sure to follow. Now the end times draw near, Nexorum's upcoming album, Tongue Of Thorns, will serve as a sonic feast to stave off Famine. A fitting soundtrack when the Day of Wrath finally is upon us.

Tracklist:

"Shun"

"Solvet Saeclum in Favilla"

"The Pestilential Wind"

"Elegy of Hate"

"Cult of the Monolith"

"Eldritch Abominations"

"Sinnets Krig"

"Mother of Ghouls"

"Wrath of Zeal"

Pre-orders:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Bandcamp